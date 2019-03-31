DUI Suspect Plows Into Lakewood-Area Power Pole and Causes Hours-Long Outage for Hundreds

An SUV driver suspected of driving while intoxicated plowed into a Lakewood-area power pole and caused an hours-long power outage for hundreds of Southern California Edison customers Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and a spokesman from the power company.

More than 600 customers were initially affected by the outage, but as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the number was down to 306 customers, Southern California Edison spokesman David Song told KTLA.

The vehicle struck the power pole at around 11:30 p.m. and caused the outage for customers that were mostly in Lakewood and Long Beach, Song said.

It is unclear which street the collision occurred on.

Crews were working to replace the affected power pole throughout the morning, authorities said.

The sheriff’s department did not provide information on the driver or the driver’s condition, only confirming that the collision was a suspected DUI.

Power was expected to be restored at around 3:00 p.m., according to the company.

Updates on the outage and repairs can be found on Southern California Edison’s website.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Lucas DerMugrdechian contributed to this report.