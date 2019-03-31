× Firefighters Respond to House Fire in Mid-Wilshire; No Injuries Reported

Firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story home in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The fire erupted at 1259 S. Longwood Avenue at around 1:10 p.m., threatening two neighboring houses, LAFD said.

Seventy-five firefighters responded to battle the blaze and described seeing “heavy fire” on both floors of the 1923 duplex, according to authorities.

Fire officials said there was structural damage to the house’s stairwell due to the fire and the house had “excessive interior storage,” which made putting out the fire more challenging.

No injuries were reported. It is unclear whether there was anyone inside the house when the fire erupted.

Video showed firefighters working to extinguish the blaze below a thick black cloud of smoke. A nearby palm tree was also seen engulfed in flames before it was put out.

The fire was extinguished at around 1:45 p.m., according to LAFD.

Authorities were working to determine what caused the fire.

No further information was immediately available.

2/ LAFD is on the scene. Unfortunately, our neighbors are hoarders. pic.twitter.com/aCZGUB7kx6 — Cousin P (@ColonelKSpeaks) March 31, 2019