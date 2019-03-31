Infant Dies After Being Injured in Major Pile-Up on 5 Freeway Near Gorman

Posted 12:11 PM, March 31, 2019, by , Updated at 12:12PM, March 31, 2019
A vehicle is seen in flames at a multi-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway near Gorman. (Credit: Viewer video)

Authorities say a 21-month-old baby has died after being injured in a major pileup last weekend on Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles.

The California Highway Patrol tells KERO-TV that the child — whose name has not been released — died Wednesday.

Several people were injured in a series of crashes involving up to 50 cars amid thick fog on March 23 near Gorman.

The CHP said Saturday that the child was properly strapped into a car seat at the time of the crash.

The pileup happened along the Grapevine section of I-5, which carries traffic over mountains between greater Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley.

