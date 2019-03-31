× Kamala Harris and Cory Booker Stand for Equality at Downtown L.A. Gay Rights Gala

Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, two rival U.S. senators vying for the 2020 presidential nomination, pitched themselves as steadfast allies of LGBT Americans Saturday night, in a bid to appeal to an influential bloc of Democratic voters.

Both candidates offered a riff on their core campaign themes while addressing the Human Rights Campaign’s downtown Los Angeles gala — Booker, the New Jersey senator, extolling the power of love and hope, California Sen. Harris promising a return to truth and justice — but with specific nods to the struggles faced by gay Americans and targeted swipes at President Trump.

“As long as there’s a president who is banning patriots from serving in the military because they’re transgender, we all have a collective responsibility not to accept things as they are but to take responsibility for changing them,” Booker said.

It was a busy evening of appearances for the two contenders — Harris and Booker also appeared on stage together at the NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood earlier in the night. The pair spoke briefly about the importance of registering to vote and being engaged in politics.

