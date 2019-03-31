Man Still at Large After Seriously Injuring Another During Fight Outside Dodger Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A search continues Sunday after police said a dispute between two men outside the Dodger Stadium turned violent and left one of them seriously injured.

A Hispanic man in his 20s drove away in a white SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner, after punching another man Friday night, according to Los Angeles police.

The latter fell to the ground, and a witness immediately alerted facility personnel and police. Emergency medical technicians treated the man at the scene, the Police Department said.

A GoFundMe page identified the patient as 47-year-old Rafael Reyna. He's been placed on life support, according to the website.

The incident happened in Lot 3 just after midnight, a person who described herself as Reyna's wife wrote on GoFundMe.

"I heard the entire attack because I was on the phone with him at the time," the message said. "We are asking anyone with information to share what they know so we can catch whoever did this to my husband."

The two men were just leaving the stadium when the fight broke out, Los Angeles Dodgers spokesman Joe Jareck said.

The team lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a game that lasted more than six hours the night of the incident. Another scuffle occurred inside the stadium Friday. No injuries were reported in that fight, which was recorded on video.

