Mayor Garcetti Takes Heat for Celebrating With Lyft as L.A. Drivers Fume Over Low Pay

If Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti had hoped to share in the excitement over San Francisco-based Lyft becoming one of the first gig economy companies to begin trading on public stock markets, he may be disappointed.

Garcetti is facing criticism for appearing with Lyft executives at an event to celebrate the company’s initial public offering. Garcetti’s official mayoral account tweeted photos of him standing at a podium adorned with a Lyft logo and a flurry of pink-colored confetti.

The event, held Friday morning, came days after Lyft drivers went on strike in L.A. to protest low wages at ride-hailing companies.

“L.A. is leading America’s transportation revolution, and @Lyft is a part of that promising future,” the mayor tweeted Friday. “Their spirit of corporate responsibility will guide the future of public-private partnerships that benefit residents first.”

