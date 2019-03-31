× Mourners Gather at Scene of Nipsey Hussle Shooting

As police investigated the fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle in South Los Angeles, hundreds converged on the site to pay their respects.

Fans and friends stood behind the yellow police tape at Victoria Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, waiting to hear official updates on his condition as police and news helicopters circled overheard.

Those who knew Hussle described him as a pillar of the community.

The rapper owned several businesses on the block, said 54-year-old Hyde Park resident Glenn Taylor, including a burger restaurant, a barbershop and a fish market. He was known to give jobs to residents who were struggling to get by, some of them homeless. He once gave a pair of shoes to every student at 59th Street Elementary School. He also donated money to renovate the school’s playground and basketball courts.

