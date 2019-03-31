× Old Airplane Wreckage Discovered by Hikers Near Agoura

Hikers discovered wreckage from a years-old or possibly even decades-old airplane crash near Agoura on Sunday, officials said.

The hikers stumbled upon the wreck about 1:30 p.m. in a remote area about a mile-and-a-half north of the Liberty Canyon Road exit of the 101 Freeway, Sgt. Patton of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Malibu-Lost Hills Station said.

The aircraft appeared to be very old and likely went down well over a decade ago, he said.

Officials initially thought there may have been human remains at the scene, the sergeant said. But it was ultimately determined that the remains were most likely those of animals who had taken up residence in the crashed small airplane over the years.

The investigation was ongoing, spearheaded by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The downed plane was found at the bottom of a ravine, Patton said.

The recent Woolsey Fire that burned through the area may have exposed the wreckage, he added.