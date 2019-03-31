× Panorama City Man Killed in Violent Woodland Hills Crash Identified

Authorities on Sunday released the identity of a 51-year-old Panorama City man who was killed in a violent crash in Woodland Hills that police say was caused by a reckless teenage driver, who is accused of murder.

Edgar Rolando Pinedo, 51, died at the scene of the 10 p.m. collision at Ventura Boulevard and Winnetka Avenue, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Investigator Rudy Molano said.

He was at the wheel of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck making a left turn at the intersection when a speeding Mercedes-Benz C300 blew through a red light and slammed into the driver-side of his truck, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

The 17-year-old boy driving the Mercedes, as well as a passenger riding with him, were hospitalized following the collision, officials said. Their conditions were not available.

The Mercedes struck two SUVs following the initial impact, causing minor injuries to one person in one of those vehicles, officials said.

Bases on witness accounts reporting the teenage suspect was driving erratically for several blocks prior to the deadly crash, police said arrested the teen on suspicion of murder. Police were also looking into reports the Mercedes had been involved in a street race.

The suspect’s identity has not been released due to his age.