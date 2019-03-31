Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, March 31st, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Last Sunday of March!

I hate to be nosy, BUT I HAVE TO ASK -- WHAT ARE YOU DOING TODAY? HMMM?!? Well, here are some Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions! Enjoy! :-)

-0-

Dogs! A Science Tail

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

New at the California Science Center the exhibition DOGS! A SCIENCE TAIL, which explores the science of the bond between humans and canines. In addition to interactive exhibits, there are daily working dog demonstrations. By the way, THIS IS A HUMANS ONLY EXHIBITION. PLEASE DO NOT BRING YOUR PETS. For details about exhibition hours, check the californiasciencenter.org website.

-0-

Pick-a-Pittie

Pick Your Price Adoption Fees for Pit Bulls & Pit Bull Mixes

All spcaLA Locations Until Sunday, April 14th, 2019

spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village

7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park)

Long Beach CA 90815

562-216-2542

spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center

12910 Yukon Ave.

Hawthorne CA 90250

310-676-1149

Adoption fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age appropriate vaccines, certificate for free health exam. Adoption special is for qualified adopters only. View adoptable pets and adoption FAQ at spcaLA.com.

-0-

Tomatomania

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive

La Canada – Flintridge

818 949 4200

http://www.descansogardens.org

TOMATOMANIA!, the world’s largest tomato seedling sale, returns to Descanso Gardens. Activities free to members. Included in the price of regular Descanso Gardens admission, no registration required.

-0-

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

5704 Paseo Del Norte

Carlsbad

http://www.theflowerfields.com

You will see a rainbow of Tecolote ranunculus graces the 50 acres of rolling hillsides that overlook the Pacific Ocean, making it the ultimate flower paradise. Also, find hands-on workshops featuring art, basket, and gardening classes and there’s a picnic area where visitors can bring their own food.

The Flower Fields is open to the public from 9am – 6pm from March 1 to May 12, 2019. The Flower Fields provides two free parking areas, restroom facilities and accessibility for people with disabilities. Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 60+, $9 for children 3–10 and free for children under the age of 3. Season passes and group tours are also available.

-0-

Soul of Nation: Art in the Age of Black 1963-1983

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

This is NEW at The Broad. “Soul of a Nation”: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963 – 1983. The exhibition shines a light on the contribution of Black artists beginning in 1963.

Jarrell’s work is among more than 60 influential artists at this landmark exhibition, where we can see era defining paintings, sculptures, photography, and murals that changed the fact of art in America.

-0-

Achieving the Impossible: The Life & Dreams of Shelby Jacobs

Columbia Memorial Space Center

12400 Columbia Way

Downey

562 231 1200

http://www.columbiaspacescience.org

Also at the Columbia Memorial Space Center this! The exhibition spotlighting the African American aerospace engineer responsible for creating the film camera showing this separation of the first and second stages of the Apollo 6 spacecraft in 1968. We can learn about this science pioneer and “Hidden Figure” Shelby Jacobs at the Columbia Memorial Space Center exhibition “Achieving the Impossible.”

Space Center hours and admission information can be found at http://www.columbiaspacescience.org

-0-

Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

In Costa Mesa, we can learn the story of four Orange County men who were prisoners of war at this exhibition “Victory from Within: The American Prisoner War Experience.” Among the stories told here, the horrors experienced by Korean War veteran Lloyd L. Roberts.

Also at this exhibition, the book Mr. Roberts has written about his near death prisoner of war experience. KOREA: ONE POW’S STORY. The book and the exhibition are in Heroes Hall at the Orange County Event Center. Hours and admission information can be found at ocfair.com

-0-

Free!

Crumbling Empire

Upside-Down Propaganda

The Wende Museum

10808 Culver Boulevard

Culver City

http://www.wendemuseum.org

The Wende Museum presents CRUMBLING EMPIRE and UPSIDE-DOWN PROPAGANDA, two new exhibitions featuring subversive art by Soviet painters, Shepard Fairey, Vitaly Komar and Alexander Melamid, and North Korean defector Sun Mu on view now through June 2, 2019

Even the most restrictive authoritarian regimes are unable to completely silence voices of dissent. Two new exhibitions at the Wende Museum explore the role of art in grassroots and subversive expression, from the Soviet Union to North Korea to the United States. Across borders and generations, American street artist Shepard Fairey, Soviet artists of the glasnost and perestroika era, and North Korean propaganda-poster artist turned dissident painter Sun Mu appropriate and reinterpret the aesthetics and symbols of authority to create messages of liberation. This will be the first exhibition of Sun Mu’s work in a U.S. museum.

-0-

Winning Numbers

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

One of the world’s foremost ambassadors of automotive enthusiasm, California-based car aficionado Bruce Meyer has spent decades carefully building a collection of truly superlative vehicles. Preferring the title of “enthusiast” over “collector,” Bruce only acquires cars of substantial importance and emotional impact, often without regard for investment potential. As a result, his stable of classics, hot rods and race cars - while not immense in scale - is among the most significant anywhere. Some of those vehicles are on display now in the “Winning Numbers” exhibition.

-0-

Women’s History Month: Something Revealed: California Women Artists Emerge, 1860- 1960

Pasadena Museum of History

470 West Walnut Street

Pasadena

pasadenahistory.org

This exhibition of more than 300 artworks showcases just a fraction of the countless number of women who were working in the arts beginning in the mid-nineteenth century in California. From traditional to abstractions, focusing on works produced between the mid-1800s through the 1950s, the exhibition presents an eclectic array of oil paintings, works on paper, ceramics, metalcraft, textiles and sculpture. The exhibition, loosely divided into themes, explores the wide breadth of what women could and did accomplish as they overcame any notion that their art was in anyway inferior to their male counterparts. Curated by Maurine St. Gaudens Studio and accompanied by St. Gaudens' four volume book, Emerging from the Shadows; A Survey of Women Artists Working in California, 1860-1960, this exhibition will stimulate conversations and shatter any preconceived notions of the limitations of art created by women.

-0-

Women’s History Month: The NEXT Generation of Astronauts

12400 Columbia Way

Downey

562 231 1200

http://www.columbiaspacescience.org

This is Mission Control similar to the real Mission Control in Houston, Texas. This one, plus a functioning space ship, can be found in Downey at Columbia Memorial Space Center. This is more than a fun field trip. This unique facility is teaching young women and young men STEAM=Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.

Information about this educational program is available at the website: http://www.columbiaspacescience.org

-0-

Women’s History Month

Guo Pei: Beyond Couture

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

March is WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH. Internationally renowned couturier Guo Pei is the spotlight at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. Among the more than 40 breathtaking pieces at this new exhibition BEYOND COUTURE, this gold, floral creation that celebrates Spring.

Fashion designer Pei made headlines in 2015 when pop singer Rihanna wore one of her dramatic creations to the Met Gala in New York City. This is the U.S. west coast premiere of GUO PEI: BEYOND COUTURE. For tour and ticket information check the http://www.bowers.org.

-0-

Pompeii: The Exhibition

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

This unique exhibition features more than 150 authentic artifacts on loan from the renowned Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy. These are not replicas, but rather original, 2,000-year-old objects that were preserved in the ash. These artifacts include wall-sized frescos, marble and bronze sculptures, jewelry, ancient Roman coins, and full body casts of the volcano’s victims.

-0-

Picasso in Color

Galerie Michael

224 North Rodeo Drive

Beverly Hills

310 273 3377

http://www.galeriemichael.com

A never-before-seen collection of graphics produced by artist Pablo Picasso are on display in Beverly Hills. “Picasso in Color” features a rare collection of 60 color masterpiece graphic artworks on paper. You can see them at Galerie Michael in Beverly Hills. The exhibit is free of charge, however tickets are available for docent tours; $10 for adults and $5 for students on the weekends.

-0-

Free Admission!

Dressed with Distinction: Garments from Ottoman Syria

Fowler Museum at UCLA

398 Westwood Plaza

Los Angeles

310 825 4361

http://www.fowler.ucla.edu

We can see these for free at the Fowler Museum at UCLA. DRESSED WITH DISTINCTION: GARMENTS FROM OTTOMAN SYRIA explores the region’s textile production during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when Syria was an international hub for the trade and production of handwoven cloth. The fowler.ucla.edu website has tour and parking information.

-0-

Closing Today!

Kinetic Energy: Art That Won’t Sit Still

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

Glendale

818 696 2149

http://www.neonmona.org

We can see the creative spirit of the artists who use sculpture, paint, and neon to create KINETIC ENERGY: ART THAT WON’T SIT STILL at the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale. Among the outstanding art Neon art Michael Flechner’s space shuttle launch.

Admission to see this and more is only ten dollars. More information about this exhibition and museum hours can be found at the website http://www.neonmona.org

-0-

Spring Fling “EGG-travaganza

Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.lazoo.org/springfling

This event highlights conservation and sustainable living in celebration of Earth Day, along with “EGG-citing” programs, inviting guests to partake in a host of fun, engaging, and educational activities.

Spring-themed entertainment for kids includes a monarch butterfly-themed aerialist show, roaming bee and butterfly puppeteers, honey tasting (for an additional fee), a “planting for pollinators” station with a native wildflower seed giveaway (while supplies last), a bee-and-butterfly craft station, springtime photo ops, and more.

The L.A. Zoo’s residents get in on the fun with daily up-close creature encounters during Animals & You, showcasing bunnies and other fuzzy critters; along with special animal feedings, featuring Earth Day-inspired treats on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21. Spring Fling also includes two Big Bunny Weekends with Big Bunny photo ops (for an additional fee), and bunny-ear crafts on Saturday, April 13 – Sunday, April 14 and Friday, April 19 – Sunday, April 21.

To learn more about Spring Fling and for a full schedule of activities and times, please visit http://www.lazoo.org/springfling.

-0-

Springtime Easter Festival

Underwood Family Farms

3370 Sunset Valley Road

Moorpark

underwoodfamilyfarms.com

Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark is proud to present the Springtime Easter Festival now through Monday, April 22 from 9:00am to 6:00pm daily.

Activities will take place in the grass field behind the Animal Center. Animal Shows, Animal Races & Tractor-Drawn Wagon Rides are included with admission. Cameras are encouraged!

-0-

Make it a COLORFUL AND CREATIVE Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-