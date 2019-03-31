SUV Fatally Strikes Forklift Driver Transporting Live Chickens in Pacoima

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A forklift operator died after an SUV slammed into him in Pacoima early Sunday, authorities said.

The victim was unloading crates of live chickens when the incident happened near Foothill and Van Nuys boulevards, according to Los Angeles police. He was standing next to the forklift when the crash happened, the agency said.

Video from the scene shows a heavily damaged blue Hyundai Tuscon sitting behind a red forklift that appears to have been rammed onto the side of a big rig carrying crates of livestock.

A male individual sits on the sidewalk as fire personnel and law enforcement officers assess the scene, the footage shows.

Authorities provided no further details.