× Two People Found Dead in Long Beach Industrial Neighborhood

Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies ere found in an industrial neighborhood in Long Beach on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The bodies were discovered shortly before 3:20 p.m. in the 600 block of West 14th Street, Long Beach Police Department Lt. James Richardson said.

Police initially described the bodies only as those of two adults.

No information regarding how the people may have died was available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Anyone with information can reach Long Beach police at 562- 435-6711. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.