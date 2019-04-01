× 2 in Custody on Suspicion of Pointing High-Powered Laser at Law Enforcement and Military Aircrafts in Perris

Two people were taken into custody Sunday on suspicion of shining a high-powered laser at law enforcement and military aircrafts in Perris, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit said.

A sheriff’s helicopter was flying over the area of Perris Boulevard and Nuevo Road Sunday night, searching for those responsible for a recent string of laser strikes on aircrafts reported over the past month, when it was struck by a green laser coming from an apartment complex, authorities said.

As the laser was hitting the helicopter, its aircrew identified the window it was coming from and directed officers on the ground to an apartment on 95 Hart Lane, the sheriff’s department said.

Perris Sheriff’s Station officers arrived at the apartment and took 20-year-old Enrique Ramirez, Jr. and a minor who live at the apartment into custody, authorities said.

Officers also found a high-powered laser in the apartment and seized it as evidence, authorities said.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s department said the seizure ends “a long run of activity that could have become fatally dangerous to civilian, law enforcement and military aircrews in the area.”

No further details were available.