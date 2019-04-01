× 2 Suspects Wounded in Deputy-Involved Shooting in Compton

Two men suspected of breaking into a vehicle in Compton were shot Sunday night after deputies responded to the incident.

Authorities were sent to the intersection of West Alondra Boulevard and South Center Avenue after receiving the call of two men breaking into a vehicle about 10:45 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Responding deputies contacted the men, but a deputy-involved shooting occurred at some point during the interaction. Both men were struck by the gunfire, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The identities of the men have not been released. Their conditions are unknown.

No further details on what led to the shooting were immediately available.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Anyone with further information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.