3 Injured After Car Plows Into Carl's Jr. in Huntington Park

Three people were hurt after a car slammed into a Carl’s Jr. in Huntington Park Monday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the fast-food restaurant’s location at the corner of Florence and Santa Fe avenues around 3:40 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The building was blocked off by caution tape as paramedics and police responded to the scene around 4:10 p.m.

Aerial footage showed a Toyota sedan had apparently mowed down bushes separating the eatery’s drive-thru area from the street and crashed into a window near a dining area, becoming almost fully lodged inside.

**UPDATE** VEHICLE INTO STRUCTURE| LAC164| 2400 Block E. Florence Ave| USAR 103 and LA County Bldg. & Safety on scene evaluating structural integrity of the bldg…Huntington Park PD Traffic Division Lt. A. Martinez handling the investigation. pic.twitter.com/FqLT0xAnlV — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) April 1, 2019

Paramedics transported three people from the restaurant for treatment at local hospitals, with one of those injured was taken to a trauma center, said Vanessa Lozano with the county fire department.

It was unclear if the driver was among those hospitalized.

Inspectors with the county’s Building and Safety Department were evaluating the restaurant’s structural integrity.

The scene remained active Monday afternoon, and no further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.