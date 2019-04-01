× After Entering L.A. City Council Race, John Lee Could Face Fresh Questions Over Harassment Allegations

Several years ago, a former Los Angeles City Council aide alleged in a lawsuit that her supervisor, John Lee, had quizzed her about her sex life, told her “I know you want me,” and refused to consider her for another job because she was a “petite pretty girl.”

Lee, who worked for Councilman Mitchell Englander, denied those claims. Englander called them “patently false.”

The legal battle ended more than four years ago, with Lee himself being dismissed as a defendant before the city agreed to pay a $75,000 settlement.

Now Lee is running for City Council — and is likely to face fresh questions about her allegations. His candidacy will test whether such claims have added sway with voters amid the #MeToo movement, which has empowered people to speak up about sexual harassment and assault.

