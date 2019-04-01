Detectives Searching for Leads After Man Shot, Killed in San Bernardino

Investigators are asking potential witnesses to come forward after a man was found fatally shot on a residential street in San Bernardino Monday.

Officials were called regarding shots fired in the 1400 block of North Wall Avenue around 2:30 p.m., San Bernardino police said in a news release.

Officers were dispatched, but a homicide detective who was already in the field and heard the call over his or her radio was first on scene, police said.

The detective found the victim — later identified as 42-year-old Colton resident Larry Richard — had been shot multiple times and was not breathing.

Paramedics responded and took Richard to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Investigators are now trying to piece together what led up to the shooting and identify the gunman. No suspect description was available Monday.

Anyone with information on the killing can contact Detective Siems at 909-384-5650 or Sgt. Shank at 909-384-5613.