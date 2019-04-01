Driver of Stolen Vehicle Arrested After Passenger in Another Car Dies in Fullerton Crash: Police  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The driver of a stolen vehicle was arrested after a passenger in another car was killed in a crash in Fullerton Monday morning, police said.

The crash was reported about 9:50 a.m. near the intersection of Euclid Street and Valencia Drive, Fullerton Police Lt. Jon Radus said.

Police believe a Toyota Highlander broadsided the other vehicle, a Honda Accord, causing it to careen and crash into a pylon near Charlie's Best restaurant at the intersection. The Highlander ended up on Valencia Drive before the intersection, aerial video showed. Both vehicles sustained major damage.

The passenger of the Accord, described only as male, died at the scene and the driver, a woman, was taken to a local trauma center with significant injuries but non life-threatening injuries, Radus said.

The driver of the Highlander was arrested and taken to a hospital as a precaution, the lieutenant said. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Long Beach.

Before the crash, police received calls about the driver of the Highlander driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed. At one point he was also seen acting erratically, Radus said.

The lieutenant said investigators believe the driver might have been impaired "due to drugs."

"He was jumping on the car and I think trying to open the car," witness Maggie Montelongo said of the driver. "The guy didn't even know where he was. They immediately arrested him."

Video taken at the scene showed a man handcuffed and sitting on the sidewalk being evaluated by paramedics and interviewed by police.

All directions of Euclid and Valencia are closed during the investigation, police said in a tweet. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes for "several hours."

No further details about the crash have been released.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this story.

All directions of Euclid and Valencia are closed due to a traffic collision. Use alternate routes for the next several hours. No further information will be released at this time. pic.twitter.com/QgesocjE5a — FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) April 1, 2019

