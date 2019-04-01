Fatal Shooting of Rapper Nipsey Hussle Was Likely Gang-Related, Source Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed Sunday afternoon, shot in broad daylight outside his store in South Los Angeles in a burst of gunfire that left two other people wounded, police said.

Hussle, who was known as much for his work in the community as for his music, was hit multiple times about 3:20 p.m. in front of his store, the Marathon Clothing, at 3420 W. Slauson Ave., police said. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 33.

Details remain scant, but a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation said Hussle was shot by a young man who opened fire at close range and then ran to a waiting getaway car. Based on initial information, the shooter is probably associated with a gang, the source said.

At a news briefing, Los Angeles Police Lt. Chris Ramirez described the suspect only as a black male and said he is still at large. About 8:30 p.m., detectives were still interviewing witnesses and trying to recover any security video that may exist.

