‘He Did So Much for Our Neighborhood’: Nipsey Hussle Remembered in South L.A.

To those who knew him, Nipsey Hussle was a pillar in his native South L.A. community.

He once gave a pair of shoes to every student at an elementary school in Hyde Park, where he owned a burger joint, a fish market and a barbershop. He helped fund upgrades to the campus playground and offered jobs to his struggling neighbors. If someone lost a loved one to gun violence, he would sometimes chip in for the funeral.

Those roles reversed Sunday afternoon when the Grammy-nominated rapper was gunned down outside one of his shops, the Marathon Clothing store, in the same neighborhood where he was known as much for his civic work as he was for his hip-hop music. He was 33.

“He did so much for our neighborhood,” said Hyde Park resident Glenn Taylor, 54. “That’s why I’m here today. This has to stop.”

Nipsey’s legacy will live on in all of those who continue to uplift, those who continue to inspire, and those who continue to lift as they climb. My heart goes out to his family and the community that loved and admired him. 3/3 — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) April 1, 2019

We (@LAPDChiefMoore and I ) were meeting , at the request of @NipseyHussle with him and @rocnation tomorrow at 4pm to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids. I’m so very sad https://t.co/rcGtvw9c6L — Steve Soboroff (@SteveSoboroff) April 1, 2019