‘He Did So Much for Our Neighborhood’: Nipsey Hussle Remembered in South L.A.

Posted 6:42 AM, April 1, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:41AM, April 1, 2019

To those who knew him, Nipsey Hussle was a pillar in his native South L.A. community.

He once gave a pair of shoes to every student at an elementary school in Hyde Park, where he owned a burger joint, a fish market and a barbershop. He helped fund upgrades to the campus playground and offered jobs to his struggling neighbors. If someone lost a loved one to gun violence, he would sometimes chip in for the funeral.

Those roles reversed Sunday afternoon when the Grammy-nominated rapper was gunned down outside one of his shops, the Marathon Clothing store, in the same neighborhood where he was known as much for his civic work as he was for his hip-hop music. He was 33.

“He did so much for our neighborhood,” said Hyde Park resident Glenn Taylor, 54. “That’s why I’m here today. This has to stop.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

