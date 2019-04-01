L.A. County and City Officials Urge Residents to Participate in 2020 Census

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fearing the loss of billions of dollars in federal aid, Los Angeles County and city officials held a rally in downtown’s Grand Park on Monday to urge public participation in the 2020 census.

More than 100 members of community organizations, unions and government agencies stood alongside County Supervisors Hilda Solis and Mark Ridley-Thomas as part of a nationwide call to action and explained the importance of census funding for local programs.

“We’re talking about a lot of money,” Solis said. “We’re talking about vital services.”

At stake nationally in the upcoming decennial count are nearly $800 billion in federal tax dollars, political redistricting and the reapportionment of seats each state is allocated in the U.S. House of Representatives.

