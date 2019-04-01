Local Fashion Non-Profit Out $10,000 When Event Venue Cancels With No Refund

The local non-profit Freedom and Fashion uses the art of fashion design to help at-risk youth and survivors of physical abuse or sex trafficking express themselves.

They host a mentorship program where women get to design clothing and showcase their work in a fashion show every year, but six months ago, the organization was duped out of $10,000 when their event venue canceled on short notice, and they've been fighting to get their money back ever since.

