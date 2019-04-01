× Long Beach Bus Driver Crashes Into Parked Vehicles, Booked on Suspicion of DUI

Long Beach police arrested a public transit employee on suspicion of DUI after he crashed into parked vehicles while driving an empty bus around midnight Monday, the agency said.

John Moreno, a 48-year-old Corona resident, was booked for a possible hit-and-run charge in addition to DUI, according to the Police Department.

Patrol officers responded to a report of a crash on Pacific Avenue near Anaheim Road and discovered that a Long Beach Transit bus had struck multiple cars. The total number of vehicles hit has not been determined, police said.

The bus operator was taken to nearby center for medical testing, according to authorities.

There were no injuries reported.

“The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority and we take incidents like this one very seriously,” Long Beach Transit officials tweeted. “We are working cooperatively with LBPD and will fully investigate this matter.”

Moreno is being held on $30,000 bail, police said.

This morning, Monday, April 1, 2019, an LBT bus was involved in an accident along Pacific Ave near Anaheim St involving parked cars. No customers were onboard the bus at the time of the accident and there were no injuries. LBPD was on scene and took the Operator into custody. — Long Beach Transit (@lbtransit) April 1, 2019