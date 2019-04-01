Man Arrested After Climbing on San Marino Rooftops, Throwing Shingles at Police

A man was taken into custody in San Marino on Sunday after escaping from a private ambulance company while en route to a hospital, then climbing onto the roof of a home, and throwing terra cotta shingles at responding officers before falling to the ground, according to a news release from the San Marino Police Department.

Police were called to the area of California Boulevard and Sierra Madre Boulevard just after midnight Sunday on a report of a patient who ran from an ambulance company. Officers from San Marino, Pasadena, and South Pasadena arrived but were not able to find the man.

Around 1 p.m. that afternoon, a resident in the 500 block of Sierra Madre Boulevard came to a San Marino police station and reported a suspicious person had been in her backyard about an hour and a half ago. Officers went to the scene and found the man hiding in the bushes of a backyard. The suspect fled officers, jumping fences to adjacent properties, police said.

The man then climbed an electric pole between two homes and made his way on a garage rooftop. The man refused to come down and began tampering with wires, police said. SoCal Edison shut off power to the poles so the suspect would not be harmed.

The suspect then jumped to the roof of the neighboring home, then on to another rooftop. With officers surrounding the home, the suspect began breaking terra cotta shingles from the roof he was on and throwing them at police.

Around 6:40 a.m. Monday, the suspect fell off the roof while attempting to grab more tiles. He was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

Two officers also received minor injuries and were treated.

Police said identification of the suspect is still pending an investigation.