Man Found Fatally Stabbed on Sidewalk in View Park-Windsor Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are investigating the stabbing of a man found dead early Monday on a sidewalk in South Los Angeles' View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood.

Deputies responded to a medical rescue call around 2:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

The officers found a black man between 35 to 45 years old down on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds, the agency said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities provided no further details about the victim's identity or a suspect.

Anyone with information can call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

View Park-Windsor Hills is an affluent, predominantly African-American community located south of Baldwin Hills.