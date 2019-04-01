Fitness Model, Health Coach and Personal Trainer Jill De Jong will join us live with recipes from her new cookbook "Models Do Eat: More than 100 Recipes to Eating Your Way to a Beautiful You" . Jill came together along with nine of her fellow model friends to share their food philosophies, expertise, and favorite recipes—their secrets to feeling healthy and looking great. The book is available at amazon You can also go to Models Do Eat or follow them on social media.
New Cookbook ‘Models Do Eat’ With Fitness Model and Personal Trainer Jill De Jong
-
Danielle Walker’s Cookbook ‘Eat What You Love’ Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free and Paleo Recipes
-
The Cauliflower Based Recipes From Amy Lacey’s New Cookbook ‘Cali’flour Kitchen’
-
All Natural Recipes With Six Ingredients or Less With ‘Hungry Girl’ Lisa Lillien
-
Get Red Carpet Ready With Trainer Erin Oprea
-
Taking the Stress Out of Home Cooking With Claire Tansey’s New Cookbook ‘Uncomplicated’
-
-
Jessica Holmes and Megan Henderson Share One of Lady Gaga’s Family’s Classic Italian Recipes
-
Lawyers Can Subpoena Agencies Repping Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Other Models Who Promoted Failed Fyre Festival
-
Guilt-Free Game Day Snacks With Chef Cat Cora
-
Aaptiv Workout App is Like Having a Personal Trainer In Your Ears
-
‘The Urban Forager’ Cookbook by Elisa Callow
-
-
Trump, Kim Confront North Korea’s Nuclear Plans at 2nd Round of Talks in Vietnam
-
‘The Dash Diet Mediterranean Solution’ With Dietitian and Author Marla Heller
-
Throw the Ultimate Dodgers Opening Party With Smart & Final’s Chef Jamie Gwen