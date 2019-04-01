New Cookbook ‘Models Do Eat’ With Fitness Model and Personal Trainer Jill De Jong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fitness Model, Health Coach and Personal Trainer Jill De Jong will join us live with recipes from her new cookbook "Models Do Eat: More than 100 Recipes to Eating Your Way to a Beautiful You" . Jill came together along with nine of her fellow model friends to share their food philosophies, expertise, and favorite recipes—their secrets to feeling healthy and looking great. The book is available at amazon You can also go to Models Do Eat or follow them on social media.