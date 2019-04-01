Nipsey Hussle Was One of 26 People Shot Across L.A. in ‘Troubling Surge’ Over Last Week

Posted 11:46 AM, April 1, 2019, by
Fans mourn Nipsey Hussle in Hyde Park on March 31, 2019. (Credit: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Fans mourn Nipsey Hussle in Hyde Park on March 31, 2019. (Credit: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The killing of Nipsey Hussle on Sunday has generated widespread mourning, international headlines and outrage.

But Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore was quick to note Hussle was one of many recent victims of violence on the streets of Los Angeles.

Homicides charted in L.A. (Credit: Los Angeles Times)

Homicides charted in L.A. (Credit: Los Angeles Times)

“Tonight’s homicide in South LA represents the latest loss in a troubling surge in violence,” Moore wrote on Twitter. “Since last Sunday 26 victims have been shot & 10 homicides—that’s 36 families left picking up the pieces. We will work aggressively with our community to quell this senseless loss of life.”

The numbers Moore cited were across Los Angeles.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.