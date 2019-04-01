× Nipsey Hussle Was One of 26 People Shot Across L.A. in ‘Troubling Surge’ Over Last Week

The killing of Nipsey Hussle on Sunday has generated widespread mourning, international headlines and outrage.

But Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore was quick to note Hussle was one of many recent victims of violence on the streets of Los Angeles.

“Tonight’s homicide in South LA represents the latest loss in a troubling surge in violence,” Moore wrote on Twitter. “Since last Sunday 26 victims have been shot & 10 homicides—that’s 36 families left picking up the pieces. We will work aggressively with our community to quell this senseless loss of life.”

The numbers Moore cited were across Los Angeles.

