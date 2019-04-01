Police ID Suspect in Nipsey Hussle Killing, But No Arrest Made

Los Angeles police have identified a suspect in the deadly shooting of Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle, according to an LAPD news release.

Investigators identified the suspected shooter as 29-year-old Eric Holder of Los Angeles. He is not currently in police custody.

Hussle was shot outside his store in a strip mall in the 3400 block of W. Slauson Boulevard on Sunday.

Detectives said the suspect fled the scene through an alley to a waiting vehicle. The suspect got into the passenger side and fled the area.

The vehicle is described as a white, four-door 2016 Chevy Cruze, with California license plates 7RJD742.

Police are asking the public’s help in locating Holder.

Anyone with information is urged to call South Bureau Homicide Detectives, at 323-786-5100. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).