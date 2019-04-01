Rapper Nipsey Hussle Likely Knew His Killer, Motive in Fatal Shooting Was Likely Personal: Sources

Posted 1:52 PM, April 1, 2019, by

Los Angeles police Monday were making progress in their search for the gunman who fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle outside his clothing store Sunday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times they believed the killer was someone in the rap star’s orbit. Detectives believe the gunman has gang ties but that the motive is likely personal in nature rather than a larger gang feud. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment on the case publicly.

Just before the shooting, Hussle tweeted: “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

Hussle was shot multiple times around 3:20 p.m. by a young man who opened fire at close range before bolting to a getaway car, police said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.