San Bernardino Police Investigating Man’s Death 2 Months After ‘Struggle’ With Officers

The San Bernardino Police Department is investigating the death of a man two months after officers detained him at a local gas station, the agency announced Monday.

The county Coroner’s Office on Friday notified the department that Alejandro Jose Felix-Hernandez, a 33-year-old San Bernardino resident, died at a medical facility on Feb. 27, according to police.

Officers became involved in a “brief struggle” with Hernandez at a gas station at 295 E. 40th St. just after midnight on Dec. 22, 2018, the agency said in a statement.

At least one caller had reported an intoxicated man breaking the business’s glass door with his fist while yelling that someone was trying to shoot him, police said. The man was also reported to be inside the business fighting with an employee, officials said.

Officers soon arrived to find Hernandez bleeding and displaying signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the Police Department. The agency described the 33-year-old’s behavior as erratic and “highly combative.”

Agency spokesperson Sadie Albers declined to disclose whether lethal or non-lethal weapons were used but said police had to use “brief force” to handcuff Hernandez.

“Due to the pending investigation, we can’t comment on exactly what happened in the struggle,” Albers told KTLA.

Paramedics treated Hernandez before he was taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to police. He continued to act aggressively in the vehicle and the medical center, the agency added.

He subsequently tested positive for illegal narcotics and remained under medical care, according to authorities.

The involved officers’ actions are currently under investigation.

“We investigate all use of force incidents involving our police officers,” Assistant Chief Eric McBride said.

Officials provided no further information.