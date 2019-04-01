× Sheriff’s Sergeant, Suspect Injured After Altercation, Officer-Involved-Shooting Outside Ventura Government Center

A Ventura County Sheriff’s Department sergeant and a suspect were injured after a physical altercation led to an officer-involved-shooting Monday outside a Ventura government center, authorities said. The incident happened at around 10:35 a.m. outside the Ventura County Government Center on 800 S. Victoria Ave. when officers stopped a vehicle while responding to reports of “ongoing threats,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement. Authorities did not provide information on the threats reported.

Shortly after the traffic stop, the 37-year-old male driver “got into a physical altercation with the sergeant and an officer involved shooting occurred,” the sheriff’s department said. It is unclear whether the sergeant or the suspect were shot.

The suspect suffered critical injuries and the sergeant was transported with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Department did not identify the suspect or the officer involved.

At the scene of the shooting, officers were seen investigating at a parking lot that was closed off with police tape. A baseball bat could be seen on the parking lot ground.

Video showed sheriff’s K-9 units searching a vehicle.

The incident was being investigated by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information can make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.