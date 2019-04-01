× Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing Near Long Beach Airport, Touches Down Safely on Street

A small plane touched down safely after being forced to make an emergency landing on a street in Signal Hill not far from Long Beach Airport, authorities said.

The aircraft emergency was reported just after 10:15 a.m. in the area of East Spring Street and Orange Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

The plane landed safely on Orange Avenue after apparently missing the airport’s runway, the log indicated.

The aircraft did not crash, nor did it collide with any vehicles, CHP emphasized.

Only the pilot was on board the plane at the time, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, adding that no injuries have been reported and there was no danger to the public in that area.

Multiple Long Beach police and fire units could be seen near the plane shortly before 11 a.m., Sky5 aerial video showed. A stretch of the road was closed off to traffic.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been called in to investigate, county fire officials said.

No additional information was immediately released.

At 10:23 AM we received reports of a plane that made an emergency landing on 2700 block of Orange Ave. in Signal Hill. A single engine aircraft lost power shortly after performing a touch and go off runway 26L. The aircraft landed safely. No injuries to pilot. No damage to plane. pic.twitter.com/Ffwwt0tgtt — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@LBFD) April 1, 2019