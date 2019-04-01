Spoken Dreams: Benjamin Schnau, Actor/Singer

Benjamin Schnau is an actor and singer from Germany. Ben got his start performing when, as a child, he was cast as part of a German boy band. It was an eye-opening experience for Ben, and when he got to high school, he decided to give acting a try. As a performer, Ben loved the ability to elicit emotions from an audiences.

Eventually, outside pressure on Ben to work towards a “real job” that was more financially viable led Ben to study economics, and work in an office. After some time, Ben knew his life was not meant for this, so he moved to London to really go after his dream of being an entertainer. After getting connected and working on a few projects, Ben woke up one morning determined to fulfill another dream of his: To continue his hustle in Los Angeles.

