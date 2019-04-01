× Still Fatburger: Company Confirms Name Change Was Publicity Stunt

If you guessed Fatburger’s alleged rebranding as Skinnyburger would be short-lived, you were right.

The beloved fast-food chain that originated in South Los Angeles confirmed Monday what most had been thinking: The announcement last week that it was changing its name was a ploy for publicity.

On March 27, the company began offering Skinnyburger-branded baseball caps, T-shirts and even socks for sale on its website, saying the change was “due to popular demand for the brand’s top-pick menu item.” (The Skinnyburger is a bun-less version of the classic Fatburger.)

But the company raised some suspicion by keeping the Fatburger name for its web address and social media handles. Its parent company also stayed FAT Brands.

On Monday, the company revealed it executed the grift in honor of April Fools’ Day.

Undergoing a name change would have been a massive undertaking: The Beverly Hills-based company has franchises in 18 countries, with 72 locations in the U.S. alone.

“Reactions to our announcement were strong, and we had a lot of fun,” Thayer Wiederhorn, chief marketing officer of FAT Brands, said in a statement.

As a form of apology for the dupe, Fatburger is offering free delivery via Postmates on April 2.