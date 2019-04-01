Stylish Prom Fashions With Style Expert Alison Deyette and JCPenney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Style Expert Alison Deyette shared prom fashion trends for him and her. The teen girls in the segment are a part of Step Up, a non-profit mentoring teens girl to become confident, college-bound and career focused. All the prom fashions were provided by JCPenney. The glam hair and makeup looks on the girls were done by the Sephora inside JCPenney shop and The Salon by InStyle inside JCPenney. For more info on everything featured in the segment and on lifestyle expert Alison Deyette , visit her website. You can also follow her on social media @alisondeyette.