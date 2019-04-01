‘Tragic Accident’: 11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Bicycle Collision Involving 8-Year-Old Friend in Fontana

An 11-year-old boy has died after he fell off his bicycle following a collision with another bicyclist at an apartment complex in Fontana, police said Monday.

The incident happened in the 9200 block of Citrus Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a Fontana Police Department news release.

A group of friends were riding their bikes when an 11-year-old rider collided with the rear tire of an 8-year-old boy’s bicycle, causing the older child to hit the handlebars and fall, the release stated.

The boy’s mother tried to drive him to the hospital herself, but eventually she stopped at San Bernardino and Juniper avenues and called for help, police said.

Paramedics responded and started treatment on the young victim before transporting him to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

He has not yet been identified.

Neither boy was wearing a helmet when the collision occurred, but that “does not appear to be a factor in [the victim’s] injuries,” police officials said in the release. “This is a tragic accident and our thoughts are with the families involved,”

The Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is looking into the incident.