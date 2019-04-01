Trump Considering Hiring ‘Immigration Czar’ to Coordinate President’s Policies, Sources Say

Posted 12:23 PM, April 1, 2019, by
Donald Trump is seen at the White House on March 25, 2019. (Credit: Michael Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images)

Donald Trump is seen at the White House on March 25, 2019. (Credit: Michael Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images)

The Trump administration is considering hiring a “border” or “immigration czar” to coordinate the president’s policies across various federal agencies.

That’s according to three people familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss them publicly.

Trump is considering two potential candidates: Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli — both far-right conservatives with strong views on immigration.

It has yet to be decided whether the post would be housed within the Department of Homeland Security or the White House.

White House press aides, Kobach and Cuccinelli did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The discussion comes as Trump is threatening to close the U.S.-Mexico border if Mexico doesn’t halt all illegal immigration.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.