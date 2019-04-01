× Unclear If Findings in USC’s Sexual Abuse Investigation Into Campus Gynecologist Will Be Shared With Victims, Public

When USC’s trustees tapped Rick Caruso last May to lead the university out of the crisis brought on by sexual abuse allegations against a campus gynecologist, his first act was to hire a prestigious law firm to conduct “a thorough and independent investigation.”

He pledged that the inquiry by O’Melveny & Myers would conclude by the time students returned for the fall semester. Much has changed at USC since then, including the resignation of one president and the appointment of another.

But that highly touted investigation into Dr. George Tyndall remains unfinished, and it’s unclear whether any of the law firms’ findings will ever be shared with the physician’s alleged victims.

That news was delivered Monday at a federal court hearing after a judge overseeing a class-action lawsuits pressed an attorney for the university about the status of the investigation.

