Incident at Vigil for Slain Rapper Causes Chaos and Confusion in Hyde Park

A memorial gathering for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle outside his clothing store in Hyde Park drew huge crowds of friends and fans Monday night, but the gathering ended in chaos and confusion with conflicting reports coming in about what caused people in the crowd to start running from the area.

It is not currently known what sparked the stampede at Crenshaw and Slauson, but moments later, multiple people were seen lying in the street receiving treatment from paramedics, with some seen being taken away in an ambulance.

LAPD tweeted shortly before 9 p.m. that “reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate. We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order.”

The crowd spilled out into the surrounding streets and moved to nearby businesses, prompting law enforcement to take crowd control measures.

This is an ongoing situation.

Check back for the latest updates on this developing story.