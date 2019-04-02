× 2 Top USC Officials Stepping Down Ahead of Arrival of New President, Tasked With Cleaning up School’s Culture

In yet another sign of upheaval at USC, two top administrators announced Tuesday that they were leaving their posts.

Provost Michael Quick and General Counsel Carol Mauch Amir are to depart before the arrival of incoming President Carol L. Folt, who has been tasked with cleaning up USC’s culture and reputation.

Interim President Wanda Austin told the faculty in a letter Tuesday that both Quick and Amir would step down in June and described their exits as retirements.

Quick and Amir were top deputies to former President C.L. Max Nikias and were closely involved in USC’s most high-profile crises in recent years.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.