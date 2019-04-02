2nd Elderly Battery Victim Tied to Parolee Accused of Breaking 79-Year-Old Man’s Leg in Victorville Parking Lot: Officials

Investigators have identified a second man in his 70s who they believe was attacked by a parolee arrested in a similar incident last week in Victorville, officials said Tuesday.

Richard Rant Leonard, 52, was booked last Thursday after punching a 79-year-old man in the face and breaking his leg while robbing the victim in a parking lot at the Victor Plaza Shopping Center, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The victim was knocked to the ground and dropped his belongings, and Leonard allegedly tried to make off with an envelope full of money. But a security guard at the plaza saw what happened and was able to detain Leonard until deputies could respond and arrest him, authorities said.

Leonard was booked on suspicion of robbery, battery causing serious bodily injury, elder abuse and violating his parole in that incident.

It’s unclear how the second victim was discovered, but detectives say that man was attacked two days before, on March 26.

In that assault, Leonard is accused of targeting a 72-year-old man who was loading items into his car near the corner of Seventh Street and La Paz Drive — just outside the shopping center where the first victim was beaten.

Investigators say Leonard approached the man and hit him, causing injuries to his face. The suspect then allegedly ran from the area on foot without taking any of the man’s items.

Detectives are recommending additional charges of battery with serious injury and harming an elderly adult in connection with the second attack.

Leonard, who officials describe as homeless, remains behind bars at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 4, inmate records show.

Investigators are asking any additional victims to come forward by contacting Deputy T. Chamberlain or Deputy B. Moreland at 760-241-2911. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-782-7463 or www.wetip.com.

34.536218 -117.292764