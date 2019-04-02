× After Violence Erupts at Nipsey Hussle Memorial, LAPD Implements New Rules for Visitors

A day after violence erupted at a South Los Angeles memorial for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, the LAPD implemented new rules for those who want to visit the site.

Officials asked those visiting the memorial on Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, where Hussle was fatally shot Sunday, to get to the location from 58th Place through the alley west of Crenshaw.

Visitors will not be allowed to congregate in front of the memorial, allowing “everyone an opportunity to pay their respect,” Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a news release Tuesday.

Members of the media covering the memorial are being asked to park legally in the area.

The memorial will be closed at 10 p.m.

“Everyone in attendance is asked to respect one another and stay safe,” police said.

Hundreds of people gathered at the site Monday.

A man with a handgun was among the crowd and as someone tried to disarm him, people in the crowd saw the weapon and ran in different directions, possibly sparking a stampede.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said during a news conference Tuesday that it does not appear that were fired, but two women arrived at a hospital around 11 p.m. the night before saying they were shot. The women said they were at another location, then indicated they were at the vigil.

In the confusion, bottles were thrown, many were trampled, had cuts or sprains, Moore said.

In total, 19 people were taken to hospitals, police said.

“I just ask for you to bring peace and not allow his sacred ground to be the site of any further violence,” Moore said.

A suspect in the killing, Eric Holder, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, LAPD said.

In order for everyone to safely pay their respects at the Nipsey Hussle vigil:

1. Enter from the alley on 58th Pl west of Crenshaw

2. Everyone will be allowed to keep moving through the memorial however they won’t be allowed to congregate in front of it

3. Memorial closes at 10pm pic.twitter.com/EKWX1qJfPE — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019