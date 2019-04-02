Arco Employee Held up at Gunpoint in Huntington Beach: ‘I Thought I Was Going to Die’

A surveillance image shows an armed robber inside a Huntington Beach Arco food mart on April 1, 2019. (Credit: OnScene.TV)

Police in Huntington Beach are searching for a man who robbed an Arco food mart at gunpoint late Monday night.

The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. at the Arco station located at the intersection of Edwards Street and West McFadden Avenue.

Arco employee Randy Carbajao said that’s when he saw a man wearing a bandana in the passenger seat of an SUV driving in the parking lot.

“Immediately I knew that something bad was going to happen,” Carbajao said.

Surveillance images from inside the store showed the robber pointing a gun at the cashier counter after entering the store.

The gunman demanded money, which Carbajao said he immediately placed on the counter.

“I thought I was going to die,” said Carbajao, who started working at the store in February.

A second employee was in the store but was in a separate room at the time of the robbery, Carbajao said.

The robber, who Carbajao described as a Latino man with an accent, then fled the store.

The gunman was wearing a dark blue or black bandana with a baseball cap and a long-sleeved shirt.

