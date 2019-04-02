Dodgers vs. Giants Game to Air on KTLA Channel 5 at 7 P.M. Tuesday

Assault With a Deadly Weapon Inmate Walks Away From Conservation Camp in Antelope Valley

Posted 12:37 PM, April 2, 2019, by

An inmate in custody for assault with a deadly weapon walked away from a conservation camp in the Antelope Valley early Tuesday.

Jon Nicholas is shown in a photo released by the CDCR on April 2, 2019.

Jon Nicholas, 37, was at Fenner Canyon Conservation Camp in Valyermo, but at 4:20 a.m., staff discovered that he was missing.

Officers immediately began searching the camp, but he was not found.

Cal Fire, the California Highway patrol and local law enforcement officials have been notified that Nicholas walked away from the camp and are assisting in the search.

The inmate is described as being 5 feet 5 feet tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Nicholas is serving a five-year-and-four-month sentence for assault with a deadly weapon and grand theft auto. He was received by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from Los Angeles County in August.

Anyone who sees Nicholas is urged to call 911 immediately.

