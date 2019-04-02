Before His Death in South L.A., Nipsey Hussle Was Trying to Buy Back His ’Hood

A photo and candles are displayed at a makeshift memorial for Nipsey Hussle on April 1, 2019 outside The Marathon clothing store in South Los Angeles. (Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Years ago, a popular burger joint in Nipsey Hussle’s South Los Angeles neighborhood had high-top tables but no chairs.

The owner of Master Burger, Hussle suspected, wanted people to order their food and leave. Without chairs, people couldn’t “loiter” — what business owners in wealthier neighborhoods call “hanging out.”

“I remember that, being young feeling like, ‘How dare you?’” Hussle recounted last month to the music blog Genius.

So Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, bought the building.

