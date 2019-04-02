Video Captures in-School Attack That Left Bullied New York Teen With ‘Severe Concussion,’ Family Says

At 14 years old, Marquese Dukes is a straight-A student, a piano player and a licensed Baptist minister. He was also the victim of bullying so severe it left him with a major concussion.

“I’ve been getting teased, bullied," Marquese told KTLA sister WPIX in New York City.

Marquese said he’s endured bullying for the last two years at The Upper Room Christian School in Dix Hills, Long Island.

Cellphone video captured an altercation last Tuesday, where Marquese was kicked directly in the face by a classmate.

“My son was attacked,” explained Hope Dukes, his mother.

Marquese was sent home on the bus after the attack. Upon arriving home, his family found him unconscious and rushed him to the hospital. They said the school did not contact them about the incident or seek medical attention for Marquese.

“[Doctors] said I had a severe concussion,” Marquese said.

His mom said the bullying is nothing new, having been a problem for months.

"Every week since October 2018 I have emailed the school at least once about the bullying. Every single week. Sometimes multiple times a week,” she said.

Pastor Ed Dono of The Upper Room Christian School said they’re investigating last Tuesday’s incident and that the school has a zero tolerance policy for bullying.

“We are looking into this with great diligence, and this is a major concern to us,” Dono said.