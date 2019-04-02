× Dodgertown Revitalized and Renamed in Honor of Jackie Robinson

When Dodgertown opened in 1948, one year after Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier, the players shared living quarters and other facilities, no matter what their race. The golf course there opened in 1954, even as public golf courses outside the Dodgertown gates were segregated.

The Dodgers abandoned their historic Florida spring home in 2008, but the facility was revitalized Tuesday with a new name: the Jackie Robinson Training Complex.

The city of Vero Beach never did secure a team to replace the Dodgers as a spring training tenant. Now, after former Dodgers president Peter O’Malley revived the complex under the “Historic Dodgertown” name, Major League Baseball has agreed to operate the facility for at least a decade and use it as a home for several of its diversity programs.

“It is a symbol of our commitment to make baseball look like America,” commissioner Rob Manfred said at a news conference in Vero Beach.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

.@MLB is honoring Jackie Robinson in a place he once called home. pic.twitter.com/VYFVyVhBi4 — MLBDevelops (@MLBDevelops) April 2, 2019