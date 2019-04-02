BREAKING: Suspect in Nipsey Hussle Killing Apprehended in Bellflower
Dodgers vs. Giants Game to Air on KTLA Channel 5 at 7 P.M. Tuesday

Dodgertown Revitalized and Renamed in Honor of Jackie Robinson

Posted 3:14 PM, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 03:19PM, April 2, 2019
A veiw from up high as the Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Dodgers during spring training in the last game played by the Dodgers in Dodgertown before moving to Arizona, March 17, 2008 in Vero Beach, Florida. (Credit: Doug Benc / Getty Images)

A veiw from up high as the Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Dodgers during spring training in the last game played by the Dodgers in Dodgertown before moving to Arizona, March 17, 2008 in Vero Beach, Florida. (Credit: Doug Benc / Getty Images)

When Dodgertown opened in 1948, one year after Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier, the players shared living quarters and other facilities, no matter what their race. The golf course there opened in 1954, even as public golf courses outside the Dodgertown gates were segregated.

The Dodgers abandoned their historic Florida spring home in 2008, but the facility was revitalized Tuesday with a new name: the Jackie Robinson Training Complex.

The city of Vero Beach never did secure a team to replace the Dodgers as a spring training tenant. Now, after former Dodgers president Peter O’Malley revived the complex under the “Historic Dodgertown” name, Major League Baseball has agreed to operate the facility for at least a decade and use it as a home for several of its diversity programs.

“It is a symbol of our commitment to make baseball look like America,” commissioner Rob Manfred said at a news conference in Vero Beach.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

A "Welcome to Dodgertown" sign is seen during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ spring training game against the Florida Marlins on March 2, 2005, in Vero Beach, Florida. (Credit: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

A “Welcome to Dodgertown” sign is seen during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ spring training game against the Florida Marlins on March 2, 2005, in Vero Beach, Florida. (Credit: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.