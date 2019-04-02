× L.A. Leaders Call for Boycott of 2 Westside Hotels Over Brunei’s Antigay Laws

Following in the footsteps of actor George Clooney, Los Angeles city leaders are calling for a boycott of two hotels that are popular with Hollywood royalty, because the business owners are part of a foreign government that punishes homosexuality and adultery with death.

Councilman Paul Koretz, L.A. Controller Ron Galperin and head of Equality California Rick Zbur said in a news conference Tuesday that they will work to implement formal measures that would discourage city residents and tourists from staying at the hotels.

Koretz will introduce a resolution at an upcoming City Council meeting, he said.

Starting April 3rd, the small, oil-rich monarchy of Brunei located just east of Malaysia will implement Islamic criminal laws that would lead to punishments such as stoning for gay sex and amputation for petty theft. Brunei Investment Agency, an arm of the Brunei government, owns the Beverly Hills Hotel and Hotel Bel-Air.

