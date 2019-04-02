× Man Hospitalized After Jumping From Roof of Americana, Landing on Victim With Child: Glendale Police

A man was being medically evaluated at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale after someone jumped from the roof there and landed on top of him Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The person who jumped, also a male, was taken to the Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights after officials responded to the scene around 2:40 p.m., according to Tahnee Lightfoot, a public information officer for Glendale police.

The man who the jumper landed on had a child with him, Lightfoot said.

No information was immediately available on the three individuals’ conditions, and it was unclear whether the child was hit.

Central Avenue was closed for a time between Broadway and Colorado Street, but reopened around 3:30 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Sarah Fenton contributed to this report.

Central is closed between Broadway and Colorado due to police activity at the Americana. Please remain out of the area. — Glendale PD (@GlendalePD) April 2, 2019