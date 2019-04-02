Nipsey Hussle Killing: Man Matching Description of Suspect Is Arrested in Bellflower, L.A. Times Reports

Authorities have taken into custody a man who matches the description of the suspect accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle.
The man was arrested in Bellflower Wednesday afternoon. Los Angeles police detectives are going to the Lakewood Los Angeles County Sheriff’s station to verify he is Eric Holder, 29. Officials said that verification has not yet occurred.
This comes after a woman who authorities allege was Holder’s getaway driver turned herself in.
Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday that Holder got into a verbal altercation with Hussle on Sunday afternoon. “Mr. Holder walked up on multiple occasions and engaged in conversations” with the rapper, Moore said. “He came back armed with a handgun” and opened fire, the chief said.
