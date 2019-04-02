Nipsey Hussle Killing: Man Matching Description of Suspect Is Arrested in Bellflower, L.A. Times Reports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities have taken into custody a man who matches the description of the suspect accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The man was arrested in Bellflower Wednesday afternoon. Los Angeles police detectives are going to the Lakewood Los Angeles County Sheriff’s station to verify he is Eric Holder, 29. Officials said that verification has not yet occurred.

This comes after a woman who authorities allege was Holder’s getaway driver turned herself in.

Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday that Holder got into a verbal altercation with Hussle on Sunday afternoon. “Mr. Holder walked up on multiple occasions and engaged in conversations” with the rapper, Moore said. “He came back armed with a handgun” and opened fire, the chief said.

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019